Coroner IDs victim of Newberry Co. tire versus car collision

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a tire versus car collision.

According to Coroner Laura Kneece, 63-year-old Terry Lasyone of Nichols was the victim of the collision on March 26, 2023.

RELATED STORY: Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26

We need help locating this vehicle and trailer involved in this collision. If you have any information please contact us using the the information on the flyer. You can also call *47(*HP) from your mobile device, just let dispatch know it’s for Newberry County. pic.twitter.com/xfHIoLXTcv — Trooper Brandon SCHP (@SCHP_Troop2) March 28, 2023

The collision occurred on I-26 eastbound at mile marker 83 in Newberry County in the afternoon.

Lasyone was taken to Prisma Health Richland where he was later pronounced deceased due to the injuries he sustained during the collision.

The incident currently remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.