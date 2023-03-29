SkyView
Coroner IDs victim of Newberry Co. tire versus car collision

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a tire versus car collision.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a tire versus car collision.

According to Coroner Laura Kneece, 63-year-old Terry Lasyone of Nichols was the victim of the collision on March 26, 2023.

RELATED STORY: Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26

The collision occurred on I-26 eastbound at mile marker 83 in Newberry County in the afternoon.

Lasyone was taken to Prisma Health Richland where he was later pronounced deceased due to the injuries he sustained during the collision.

The incident currently remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

