SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Bennettsville man arrested for soliciting child pornography via Snapchat, Fortnite

Snapchat
Snapchat(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bennettsville man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a child pornography case.

Dustan Kalop Cooper, 32, was arrested on March 8 at his Salem Road home on federal charges of receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography since at least October 2022.

Cooper is accused of using Fortnite and Snapchat to persuade or coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, according to the criminal complaint filed at the U.S. District Court in Dutchess County, New York.

The complaint was filed by an FBI Special Agent who received information from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, NY, in November 2022.

In Early December 2022, DCSO confirmed during an interview with the minor that Cooper exchanged pornographic photos with the minor via Fortnite and Snapchat via the username “dustanjacks2021″.

FBI subpoenas revealed the Snapchat and Fortnite accounts were accessed from an IP address located on Salem Road in Bennettsville.

On March 8, Cooper was charged with two counts of transporting or shipping child pornography, one count of receiving child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography, and two counts of persuading/coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct knowing such visual depiction would be transported via interstate commerce.

Cooper was released on a $30K unsecured bond on March 16.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 6 at the U.S. District Court in Florence.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were dispatched around 5:50 p.m. on Monday where a shooting occurred at the 2600 block...
Columbia police investigating a deadly shooting incident on Dubard Street
Dawn Staley
USC to host “A Celebration of Dawn Staley featuring Robin Roberts”
Wynter Straw was identified by her family as the victim in Sunday's deadly shooting.
Suspect identified in deadly homicide and apartment barricade
Genari Gresean McNeil (Source: CPD)
Man charged with double homicide in 2019 found guilty
Kenneth Loveless
Former Lexington-Richland Five board member fined in ethics inquiry

Latest News

Police searching for man in connection with armed robbery.
University Police searching for man in connection with college dormitory armed robbery
The Kershaw County fentanyl problem
Wake Up Calls of a Crisis: 911 calls reveal Fentanyl’s deadly reach in Kershaw County
Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a press conference in Columbia on March 27, 2023.
S.C. prosecutors, sheriffs call for change in how state selects judges
Wake Up Calls of a Crisis: 911 calls reveal Fentanyl’s deadly reach in Kershaw County