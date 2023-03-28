USC to host “A Celebration of Dawn Staley featuring Robin Roberts”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina announced on Tuesday they will host the second annual “A Celebration of Dawn Staley featuring Robin Roberts.”

The fundraising event will take place on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pastides Alumni Center in Columbia.

University officials said the event will highlight the Dawn Staley Champions Fund and feature a fireside chat between Dawn Staley and special guest Robin Roberts, ABC’s “Good Morning America” co-anchor. The event will also recognize Coach Staley and the Gamecock women’s basketball historic 2022-23 season.

“It is a privilege to honor Coach Staley and support her goal of helping deserving students pursue their dreams of higher education,” said USC President Michael Amiridis, “Dawn is a national treasure, who continues to impact us all. This year, we are also honored by the participation of Robin Roberts, a sports legend and extraordinary journalist. It will be a special night.”

The Champions Fund helps support scholarships for first-generation, economically disadvantaged, underrepresented students and student-athletes at USC by providing financial aid for tuition and educational expenses, creating equal opportunities for success.

University officials said the 2023 event sponsors include the following:

Platinum Sponsor – BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

Gold Sponsor – Aflac

Silver Sponsors – Grace Outdoor, Michelin, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, and Truist

Bronze Sponsors – Canal Insurance, Chernoff Newman, Colonial Life, First Citizens Bank, Founders, SouthState Bank, and the USC Board of Trustees

The presenting sponsorship level and additional corporate sponsorships are available for the event. All sponsorship levels provide public recognition and access to the event. All proceeds benefit the Dawn Staley Champions Fund. For sponsorship information, contact Jennifer McCormack at mccormjn@mailbox.sc.edu or 803-777-5076.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase here, while information about the event can be found here.

