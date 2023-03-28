SkyView
Two arrested in connection with Bishopville shooting that left one dead

Two arrested in connection with Bishopville shooting.
Mugshots of Zayquawn Jones (left) and Robert Peoples Jr. (Right)
Mugshots of Zayquawn Jones (left) and Robert Peoples Jr. (Right)(Bishopville Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Bishopville Police Department Chief James Dellinger reports two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left one person dead.

Officers said multiple agencies worked together to put suspects 19-year-old Zayquawn Malik Jones and 23-year-old Robert Don Peoples Jr. behind bars.

The arrests come after a March 26 shooting incident that happened around 1 a.m. on the 400 block of Main Street according to investigators.

Detectives said 21-year-old De’Arvion Hickman was shot several times outside of a convenience store. Hickman died after the shooting said investigators.

Both Jones and Peoples Jr. are being charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

