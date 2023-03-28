SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Sweep the Acres in Forest Acres

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday... Sweep the Acres. It’s a community cleanup and cookout that helps beautify a popular place in our capital city.

Haskell Kibler is a Forest Acres city councilman. And Clark McCarthy is the owner of VaVia and is sponsoring the Sweep the Acres event. VaVia is a dumpster rental company. They joined WIS TV Midday to promote the event and invite the community to join the effort.

The Sweep the Acres community cleanup and cookout is this Saturday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. You’ll meet at Lowes Foods shopping center at 8:30 a.m. That’s at 4711 Forest Drive. There, you’ll pick up your supplies, safety essentials and get your area assignments.

Then from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., you’ll clean your assigned roadways. And from 11 a.m. to noon, you’ll enjoy a free cookout back at the Lowes Foods parking lot.

Register as a group or an individual by emailing Leigh Ann Poston at lposton@forestacres.net.

The Sweep the Acres community cleanup and cookout is this Saturday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to...
The Sweep the Acres community cleanup and cookout is this Saturday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. You'll meet at Lowes Foods shopping center at 8:30 a.m. That's at 4711 Forest Drive.(City of Forest Acres)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Straw was identified by her family as the victim in Sunday's deadly shooting.
Victim identifed in deadly homicide and apartment barricade
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Portable toilets being delivered at Hopkins Elementary School. Richland One Schools said all...
Water restored for all three schools after breach, water boil advisory still in effect
SC State
SLED investigating after late-night shooting at SC State, university adds security measures
Some areas in Sumter had enough water that boats were needed to navigate it Monday.
VIDEO: Weekend rain floods roads, damages buildings in the Midlands

Latest News

Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Sweep the Acres in Forest Acres
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Sweep the Acres in Forest Acres
Dominion Energy donates more than 200 copies of books to around 55 school libraries and...
Dominion Energy donates books to school libraries and classrooms around South Carolina
In celebration of its 10th anniversary as artist-in-residence at the University of South...
Grammy Winning, Parker Quartet Present “The Beethoven Project”
The Wienermobile is coming to Columbia.
Oscar Mayer’s ‘Wienermobile’ to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands