Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Sweep the Acres in Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday... Sweep the Acres. It’s a community cleanup and cookout that helps beautify a popular place in our capital city.

Haskell Kibler is a Forest Acres city councilman. And Clark McCarthy is the owner of VaVia and is sponsoring the Sweep the Acres event. VaVia is a dumpster rental company. They joined WIS TV Midday to promote the event and invite the community to join the effort.

The Sweep the Acres community cleanup and cookout is this Saturday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. You’ll meet at Lowes Foods shopping center at 8:30 a.m. That’s at 4711 Forest Drive. There, you’ll pick up your supplies, safety essentials and get your area assignments.

Then from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., you’ll clean your assigned roadways. And from 11 a.m. to noon, you’ll enjoy a free cookout back at the Lowes Foods parking lot.

Register as a group or an individual by emailing Leigh Ann Poston at lposton@forestacres.net.

