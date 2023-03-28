Special election in Columbia to fill city council seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday the voters of Columbia’s District Four are holding a special election. At the end of 2022, Councilman Joe Taylor, Jr. died. Taylor had held the seat after being elected in 2021.

The upcoming vote will decide whether candidates Peter Brown or Beatrice King will fill Taylor’s seat. Taylor died in the first year of a four year term.

WIS has embedded a full list of the precincts open for the election. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

