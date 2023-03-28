SkyView
Soda City Live: Tartan Day South Returns for Four-Day Celebration

Soda City Live: Tartan Day South Highland Games and Celtic Festival
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for four days of Celtic tradition with the 11th Annual Tartan Day South Highland Games and Celtic Festival.Rain or shine the annual event promises food, music, dancing, games for the kiddos and so much more

From Thursday, March 30th through Sunday, April 2nd enjoy tons of events and activities across the Midlands.

Thursday a free kick-off party at 7 p.m. at the British Bulldog Pub

Friday Celtic Concert at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington at 6 p.m.

$10 per person

Saturday the festival and games start at 9 a.m. at the Historic Columbia Speedway one-day pass is $15and a two-day pass is $20

Then finally on Sunday, the events will conclude with a free ceremony starting at 11 a.m.

children under 12 are free all day and there are tons of other events taking place in between.

For a complete list of events and activities, click here.

https://tartandaysouth.com/

