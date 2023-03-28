Soda City Live: South Carolina Central Habitat for Humanity to Host Inaugural Rock 4 Habitat Benefit Concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity knows a thing or two about building up houses but in their newest fundraising effort, they plan to bring the house down with a fun evening of music for their inaugural Rock 4 Habitat.

Rock 4 Habitat will feature several performing artists, food and fun for the family and proceeds will help the organization continue to help families repair and build their homes.

The event will take place Sunday, April 16th at the Icehouse Theatre in Lexington from 4 p.m. to 8 .m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and right now they are offering discounted tickets for 50% off with the code: Build.

For more details on SC Central Habitat for Humanity, click here.

https://www.habitatcsc.org/what-we-do.html

