Soda City Live: Babcock Center gets ready for a major project that will benefit so many

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Life with a disability does not mean life without every opportunity. That’s what the Babcock Center promotes as they work to empower people by promoting abilities and respecting choice.

Thoyd Warren is the president and CEO of the Babcock Center. And Melissa Hallbick is the executive vice president of the organization. They joined Soda City Live to bring attention to the needs of the Babcock Center and the possibility for viewers to get involved.

To continue to make its vision a reality, the nonprofit is working toward the Irmo Work Training Expansion project. You can be part of helping with the expansion project for the Irmo Work Training Center through financial contributions or in-kind sponsorships.

Call the Babcock Center at 803-799-1970 for details.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.