SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sen. Rand Paul staffer ‘brutally attacked’ in DC, reports say

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a stabbing in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports.(Source: Republican National Convention)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Police announced the arrest of a suspect in what reports say was an attack on a member of Sen. Rand Paul’s staff in Washington, D.C.

Police say the stabbing was reported about 5:15 p.m. Saturday. After officers arrived on scene, an adult male was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement Monday that the victim was a member of his staff, according to WJLA.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thinking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for the diligent actions,” the statement said. “We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy, so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

Police identified the suspect in the case as 42-year-old Glynn Neal. He was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill using a knife.

A witness told police he and the victim were walking near the area of the crime when Neal jumped out from behind a corner to stab the victim with a knife multiple times, WJLA reports. The suspect then ran away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Straw was identified by her family as the victim in Sunday's deadly shooting.
Victim identifed in deadly homicide and apartment barricade
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Portable toilets being delivered at Hopkins Elementary School. Richland One Schools said all...
Three schools in Richland County left without water after breach, water restored at two schools
SC State
SLED investigating after late-night shooting at SC State, university adds security measures
Some areas in Sumter had enough water that boats were needed to navigate it Monday.
VIDEO: Weekend rain floods roads, damages buildings in the Midlands

Latest News

Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a press conference in Columbia on March 27, 2023.
S.C. prosecutors, sheriffs call for change in how state selects judges
At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in...
Official: 39 dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico
Nashville police are searching for a motive in the Nashville mass shooting.
3 children, 3 adults killed in Tennessee private school shooting as police seek motive
The Whitewater community held a candlelight vigil for a baby found dead in a field near a...
Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field