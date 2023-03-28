RCSD: Man and teenager arrested for multiple racially motivated armed robberies

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports a man and a teenager have been arrested in connection with a series of alleged armed robberies targeting Hispanic victims.

Authorities say 19-year-old Jerril Sanders and a 17-year-old suspect are behind bars after deputies responded to three incidents on Ranch Road in late February.

Investigators said the Hispanic victims described being approached by a group of masked Black males and then were robbed at gunpoint.

According to investigators, during one incident, the suspects forced their way into the home of one of the victims and robbed them at gunpoint.

Detectives said during another alleged armed robbery, the suspects assaulted and shot at one of the victims. In each incident, the suspects would steal cash and cell phones.

Both Sanders and the teenager are being charged with three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, three counts of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Detectives said they are continuing to identify and charge additional suspects.

If you have any information about a crime, please call Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or visit P3Tips.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.