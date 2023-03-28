SkyView
Man turns $5 scratch-off ticket into $1M lottery jackpot at grocery store

Marques Robinson, 37, of Florida, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Monopoly Doubler...
Marques Robinson, 37, of Florida, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man cashed in a million-dollar prize this week thanks to a lucky purchase at the grocery store.

According to the Florida Lottery, Marques Robinson, 37, of Port St. Lucie, claimed his $1 million prize at lottery headquarters after hitting the jackpot while playing the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

Robinson said he purchased the winning ticket while stopping at Tina’s Grocery in West Palm Beach.

Lottery officials said he chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985 with the retailer receiving a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

