LCSD Deputies arrest man on drug and weapon charges

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested Friday, March 24, on drug and weapon charges, deputies said.

Deputies from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged 43-year-old Derrick Bright with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking ecstasy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Deputies were at a gas station on Highway 321 near Gardners Terrace Road last week where they made contact with Bright in the parking lot,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, “Bright was taken into custody after deputies searched his car with probable cause.”

Investigators said they seized approximately 850 ecstasy pills, 30 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of marijuana and two handguns.

Bright was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center after his arrest.

