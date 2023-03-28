SkyView
Former Lexington Two board member fined in ethics inquiry

Kenneth Loveless
Kenneth Loveless(Lexington Richland Five)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington Two school board member is facing fines after an ethics investigation.

Kenneth Loveless was ordered to pay $1,750 per time he allegedly violated the law. He is ordered to pay $5,250 for three violations plus an additional $900 in administrative fees for a total of $6,150.

Loveless was the subject of an ethics investigation into the handling of subcontract work involving Loveless Commercial Contracting, Inc. and the building of Piney Woods Elementary School.

The State Ethics Commission found Loveless had failed to recuse himself from a governmental decision in which he had a business and economic interest. WIS has embedded the full text of the decision below.

Loveless has 10 days from receipt of the order to appeal. WIS reached out to Loveless’ lawyer for comment, but has not received a response yet. WIS will update this story as we learn more.

RELATED COVERAGE

Lexington-Richland Five Vice Chair facing ethics hearing in district construction project

Lexington-Richland 5 releases new audit on Piney Woods construction, ethics complaints

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

