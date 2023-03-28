FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler Wednesday, then rain/thunder chance Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are cooling off for Wednesday with mid 60s. Then we warm up by the end of the week with low 80s and a chance of storms for Saturday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Lows dip into the upper 40s tonight as skies begin to clear up.

Wednesday we have mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday morning will be in the low 40s, that’ll be our chilliest morning.

By Friday we see low 80s for the afternoon.

Rain and storms moves back into the forecast Saturday with a 70% shot!

We cool off Sunday into the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Cloudy skies will clear up later tonight and temps drop into the upper 40s as our front slides to the southeast.

High pressure builds from the north Wednesday and we have mid 60s. Skies are partly cloudy throughout most of the day. Northern flow keeps our temperatures down.

As the high pressure slides over the region we see our temps dip down into the low 40s. Highs reach the low 70s Thursday as southern flow takes hold as the clockwise winds around the high brings in the warmer air from the south.

Friday we are in the upper 40s in the morning and highs reach the low 80s by the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy as we see more warm air moving in from the south into the Carolinas.

A cold front brings a good chance of rain and even some thunderstorms as well. Temperatures remain mild with lows in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 80s. There’s a 70% chance of rain and even some storms as the front makes its way through.

As the front passes through we see temps drop and skies clear up Sunday. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Temperatures dip down to 49 tonight with skies starting to clear.

Wednesday: Clouds decrease to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs cool off to the mid-60s.

Thursday: Chilly in the morning with lows in the low 40s, as highs reach the low 70s with plentiful sunshine.

Friday: Highs surge to the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Storms are possible with limited breaks of sun. Highs will still approach 80.

Sunday: We cool off behind the cold front. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 70s.

