SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler Wednesday, then rain/thunder chance Saturday

By Adam Clark
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are cooling off for Wednesday with mid 60s. Then we warm up by the end of the week with low 80s and a chance of storms for Saturday.

wis
wis(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Lows dip into the upper 40s tonight as skies begin to clear up.
  • Wednesday we have mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.
  • Thursday morning will be in the low 40s, that’ll be our chilliest morning.
  • By Friday we see low 80s for the afternoon.
  • Rain and storms moves back into the forecast Saturday with a 70% shot!
  • We cool off Sunday into the low 70s.
wis
wis(WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Cloudy skies will clear up later tonight and temps drop into the upper 40s as our front slides to the southeast.

wis
wis(WIS)

High pressure builds from the north Wednesday and we have mid 60s. Skies are partly cloudy throughout most of the day. Northern flow keeps our temperatures down.

wis
wis(WIS)

As the high pressure slides over the region we see our temps dip down into the low 40s. Highs reach the low 70s Thursday as southern flow takes hold as the clockwise winds around the high brings in the warmer air from the south.

wis
wis(WIS)

Friday we are in the upper 40s in the morning and highs reach the low 80s by the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy as we see more warm air moving in from the south into the Carolinas.

wis
wis(WIS)

A cold front brings a good chance of rain and even some thunderstorms as well. Temperatures remain mild with lows in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 80s. There’s a 70% chance of rain and even some storms as the front makes its way through.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

As the front passes through we see temps drop and skies clear up Sunday. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 70s.

wis
wis(WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Temperatures dip down to 49 tonight with skies starting to clear.

Wednesday: Clouds decrease to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs cool off to the mid-60s.

Thursday: Chilly in the morning with lows in the low 40s, as highs reach the low 70s with plentiful sunshine.

Friday: Highs surge to the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Storms are possible with limited breaks of sun. Highs will still approach 80.

Sunday: We cool off behind the cold front. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 70s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Straw was identified by her family as the victim in Sunday's deadly shooting.
Victim identifed in deadly homicide and apartment barricade
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Portable toilets being delivered at Hopkins Elementary School. Richland One Schools said all...
Water restored for all three schools after breach, water boil advisory still in effect
SC State
SLED investigating after late-night shooting at SC State, university adds security measures
Some areas in Sumter had enough water that boats were needed to navigate it Monday.
VIDEO: Weekend rain floods roads, damages buildings in the Midlands

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 03/28/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 03/28/2023
WIS First Alert Weather: March, 28, 2023
WIS First Alert Weather: March, 28, 2023
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather