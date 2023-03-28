FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A calmer weather pattern takes command midweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A calmer weather pattern takes hold of the Midlands as we press on towards the middle of the work and school week.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Despite limited peeks of sun today, highs will increase the low low mid-70s this afternoon.

We cool off a bit Wednesday with lows in the mid to upper 40s, with highs in the mid-60s under more afternoon sunshine.

Highs get back to the lower 70s on Thursday with plentiful sunshine, after early morning low 40s.

Highs to the low 80s for Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Our next chance of showers & storms will be present on Saturday with a projected cold front.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

A good Tuesday morning my friends! Highs increase to the low mid-70s today with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will switch up this evening to a northeasterly direction, helping to cool off temperatures into the 40s tonight.

WIS (WIS)

The colder air arrives for Wednesday morning, but highs reach the mid-60s by the afternoon with increasing sunshine.

Our coldest air comes Thursday morning though, with lows down into the low 40s. Sunny skies will take us back to highs in the low 70s.

Highs will be warmer as we continue into Friday, topping out in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

WIS (WIS)

On Saturday we have a mild morning, with highs nearing 80. Isolated storms are possible into the day, so check back for updates.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Limited peeks of sunshine with a few later day stray showers. Highs are in the low mid-70s.

Wednesday: Clouds decrease to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs cool off to the mid-60s.

Thursday: Chilly in the morning with lows in the low 40s, as highs reach the low 70s with plentiful sunshine.

Friday: Highs surge to the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Isolated storms are possible with limited breaks of sun. Highs will still approach 80.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.