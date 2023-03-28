SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Firefighters respond to house fire in Ouida Street

Crews responded around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Crews responded around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday.(Columbia Fire Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a Tuesday afternoon fire on Ouida Street.

Firefighters say the blaze started in the kitchen, completely destroying the inside of the house.

No injuries were reported.

The Richland County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Straw was identified by her family as the victim in Sunday's deadly shooting.
Victim identifed in deadly homicide and apartment barricade
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Portable toilets being delivered at Hopkins Elementary School. Richland One Schools said all...
Water restored for all three schools after breach, water boil advisory still in effect
SC State
SLED investigating after late-night shooting at SC State, university adds security measures
Some areas in Sumter had enough water that boats were needed to navigate it Monday.
VIDEO: Weekend rain floods roads, damages buildings in the Midlands

Latest News

Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a press conference in Columbia on March 27, 2023.
S.C. prosecutors, sheriffs call for change in how state selects judges
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 03/28/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 03/28/2023
Kenneth Loveless
Former Lexington-Richland Five board member fined in ethics inquiry
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Sweep the Acres in Forest Acres
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Sweep the Acres in Forest Acres