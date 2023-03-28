Firefighters respond to house fire in Ouida Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a Tuesday afternoon fire on Ouida Street.

Firefighters say the blaze started in the kitchen, completely destroying the inside of the house.

No injuries were reported.

The Richland County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

Nice stop by @ColaFire 3rd Shift crews after fire 🔥 broke out in the kitchen of a home on Ouida Street early this afternoon.



Crews responded around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday and arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the home and fire visible. pic.twitter.com/6xqdcKslL8 — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) March 28, 2023

