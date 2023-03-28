Fans support Gamecocks as team advances to Final Four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fans in the Midlands were out in force watching the South Carolina Gamecocks play the Maryland Terrapins on television.

Gamecock fans were out watching every dribble, drive and jump shot over at the Hickory Tavern at The Vista.

People eating food, enjoying drinks, and rooting for the Gamecocks.

In the first half, fans were on pins and needles, but then the Gamecocks took control of the game powered by Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke.

At the half, the Gamecocks had an 8-point lead.

From there, fans were dreaming of another trip to the Final Four. And yes dreams come true, in the end, the Gamecocks got it done with their 36th straight win this season.

Now Gamecock fans can book flights to Dallas, go out to buy some merchandise, plan parties at home, or make plans to meet up at area restaurants for the next big game on Friday!

