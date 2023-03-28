SkyView
Columbia police investigating a deadly shooting incident on Dubard Street

Officers were dispatched around 5:50p.m. on Monday were a shooting occured at the 2600 block of Dubard Street.(Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Monday where a man died.

Police said they were dispatched around 5:50 p.m. on Monday at the 2600 block of Dubard Street.

A man was detained for questioning, according to police.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

