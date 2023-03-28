Columbia police investigating a deadly shooting incident on Dubard Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Monday where a man died.

Police said they were dispatched around 5:50 p.m. on Monday at the 2600 block of Dubard Street.

A man was detained for questioning, according to police.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.