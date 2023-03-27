AG Wilson calls for judicial reform, action from legislators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson called for judicial reform. Wilson was joined by over 30 solicitors and sheriffs to call for legislative action.

Wilson’s conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the State Grand Jury Auditorium on Assembly St.

The full list of attending solicitors and law enforcement agencies includes:

Attorney General Alan Wilson

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe

Second Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks

Third Circuit Solicitor Chip Finney

Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson

Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo

Tenth Circuit Solicitor David Wagner

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson

Sixteenth Circuit Kevin Brackett

Allendale Sheriff James Freeman

Cherokee Sheriff Steve Mueller

Chester Sheriff Max Dorsey

Chesterfield Sheriff Cambo Streater

Dorchester Chief Deputy Sheriff Sam Richardson

Florence Sheriff TJ Joye

Hampton Sheriff Anthony Russell

Horry Sheriff Phillip Thompson

Kershaw Sheriff Lee Boan

Laurens Sheriff Don Reynolds

Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon

Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster

Oconee Sheriff Mike Crenshaw

Orangeburg Sheriff Leory Ravenell

Pickens Sheriff Rick Clark

Richland Sheriff Leon Lott

Saluda Sheriff Josh Price

Sumter Sheriff Anthony Dennis

Williamsburg Sheriff Stephen Gardner

York Sheriff Kevin Tolson

