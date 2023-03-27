SkyView
AG Wilson calls for judicial reform, action from legislators

By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson called for judicial reform. Wilson was joined by over 30 solicitors and sheriffs to call for legislative action.

Wilson’s conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the State Grand Jury Auditorium on Assembly St.

The full list of attending solicitors and law enforcement agencies includes:

  • Attorney General Alan Wilson
  • First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe                   
  • Second Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks
  • Third Circuit Solicitor Chip Finney
  • Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers
  • Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson
  • Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman
  • Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo
  • Tenth Circuit Solicitor David Wagner
  • Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard
  • Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements
  • Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson
  • Sixteenth Circuit Kevin Brackett
  • Allendale Sheriff James Freeman
  • Cherokee Sheriff Steve Mueller
  • Chester Sheriff Max Dorsey
  • Chesterfield Sheriff Cambo Streater
  • Dorchester Chief Deputy Sheriff Sam Richardson
  • Florence Sheriff TJ Joye
  • Hampton Sheriff Anthony Russell
  • Horry Sheriff Phillip Thompson
  • Kershaw Sheriff Lee Boan
  • Laurens Sheriff Don Reynolds
  • Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon
  • Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster
  • Oconee Sheriff Mike Crenshaw
  • Orangeburg Sheriff Leory Ravenell
  • Pickens Sheriff Rick Clark
  • Richland Sheriff Leon Lott
  • Saluda Sheriff Josh Price
  • Sumter Sheriff Anthony Dennis
  • Williamsburg Sheriff Stephen Gardner
  • York Sheriff Kevin Tolson

