TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight rain floods Sumter roads

Some areas in Sumter had enough water that boats were needed to navigate it Monday.
Some areas in Sumter had enough water that boats were needed to navigate it Monday.(Sumter Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Commuters Monday morning in Sumter found they may have to find alternative routes to work.

Rain Sunday night into Monday left parts of the city underwater. Police advised drivers to avoid South Pike East near the DMV and Liberty Street near Swan Lake.

