TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight rain floods Sumter roads

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Commuters Monday morning in Sumter found they may have to find alternative routes to work.

Rain Sunday night into Monday left parts of the city underwater. Police advised drivers to avoid South Pike East near the DMV and Liberty Street near Swan Lake.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.