Sumter man arrested for early March attempted murder

Cameron Benjamin was arrested and charged in connection to an attempted murder in Sumter.
Cameron Benjamin was arrested and charged in connection to an attempted murder in Sumter.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested and charged after attempting to kill two people on March 6.

Investigators say on March 6, Cameron Nicholas Benjamin used a black Ruger pistol to shoot into a home the two victims hid at.

During the incident, Benjamin struck the home and two vehicles before fleeing the scene in a Ford Mustang.

While deputies were out on patrol, they came across a black Mustang that fit the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies attempted to pull the suspect over but he continued to drive until he came to a stop on private property.

He then got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene before deputies were able to arrest him.

Benjamin did tell deputies he was involved in the March 6 shooting incident on Patricia Drive.

And during a search of the vehicle, the black Ruger pistol was found.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries caused during the wreck.

After he was discharged from the hospital, SCSO deputies took him to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

He was given a $240,000 personal recognizance bond and an electronic monitoring device and was later released.

Law enforcement says he is still currently under a doctor’s care until his medical condition improves.

Benjamin’s charges:

• Assault/attempted murder (Two counts)

• Weapons/unlawful carrying of a pistol

• Weapons/discharging firearms into a dwelling

• Weapons/possessing weapon during violent crime

• Traffic/failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death, 1st offense

