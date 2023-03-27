Sumter community mourns loss of shooting victims

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter community, still in mourning, came together to support each other following the shooting deaths of five locals including three young children.

Alice Drive Baptist Church hosted a prayer and support service Sunday evening. It featured messages from local pastors and therapists. They offered prayers and words of encouragement to people closely impacted by the tragedy.

“The police department is hurting, the coroner’s office is hurting the base is hurting because a military was involved in this so we’re trying to give people hope and peace and joy and we’re trying to get people through the trauma of what’s going on right now,” said Nate Brock, assistant pastor of Jehovah’s Missionary Baptist Church.

Church members accepted donations that will go toward the families of the victims. A public viewing for the three children, Ava, Aason and Aayden is scheduled for Thursday, March 30th at Job’s Mortuary. It’ll be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

