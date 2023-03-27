Soda City Live: Walk a Mile fundraiser with Miss South Carolina Jill Dudley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Walk A Mile, the annual event that provides much-needed funding for Pathways to Healing (formerly Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands), will be held this Saturday, April 1 to kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Executive Director Rebecca Lorick announced this 14th annual event will be at 9:30 a.m. on the South Carolina State House grounds at 1100 Gervais Street in Columbia.”We are so excited to have Jill Dudley, Miss South Carolina, join us and share her personal experience of recovering after sexual assault.” Lorick said. Along with Dudley, Attorney General Alan Wilson will be presenting the agency with SCVAN’s (South Carolina Victims Assistance Network) prestigious SAFE (Sexual Assault Forensic Excellence) Designation.

In partnership with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division), and the South Carolina Hospital Association, the SAFE designation has established a statewide standard of care for sexual assault victims. Receiving this designation demonstrates that Pathways to Healing is committed to collaborating with others while providing excellent care for victims. A private, nonprofit, United Way member agency, Pathways to Healing provides free and confidential services to survivors of sexual assault and their families in Lexington, Richland, Newberry, Clarendon, and Sumter counties. Working in partnership with medical, law enforcement, judicial, and educational communities, Pathways provides free services to survivors of sexual assault and their families, including a 24-hour crisis hotline, hospital accompaniment, legal and personal advocacy, individual and group counseling, and violence prevention education.

To get involved immediately, Lorick said people should visit the Walk A Mile website and choose from two primary participation options: (1) Register to walk with a $25 donation and commitment, and then create your fundraising page where you can easily raise money for the cause. You can do this alone, create a team for your friends or coworkers to join, or join someone else’s team. T-shirts are included with registration. (2) If you’d prefer not to walk or fundraise, you can simply donate to help us reach this year’s goal of $90,000. You can make a one-time gift or set up convenient recurring payments. “Almost every day, we see heartbreaking examples of children who, through no fault of their own, become sexual assault or relationship violence survivors,”

Lorick noted.”Through our Building Healthy Communities © curriculum, we equip young people with the tools necessary to develop and maintain violence-free, respectful, and healthy relationships. “These education and prevention services are possible only through donations and the support we receive through Walk A Mile,” she added. “That’s why participating this year is so absolutely vital. Because of the support we receive, the services that we provide help to turn horror stories into success stories.”

