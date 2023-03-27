SkyView
Soda City Live: The Lemonade Twins’ second annual Community Easter Egg Hunt

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend, get ready for some free family fun

with the Lemonade Twins’ second annual Community Easter Egg Hunt.

The young girls not only make sweet and tasty lemonade, but they also make sure to give back to the community.

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 1, at the Woodland Park Community Center. The address is 6500 Olde Knight Parkway from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Lemonade Twins hosting second annual Easter egg hunt.
Lemonade Twins hosting second annual Easter egg hunt.(Lemonade Twins)

