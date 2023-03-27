Soda City Live: The Lemonade Twins’ second annual Community Easter Egg Hunt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend, get ready for some free family fun

with the Lemonade Twins’ second annual Community Easter Egg Hunt.

The young girls not only make sweet and tasty lemonade, but they also make sure to give back to the community.

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 1, at the Woodland Park Community Center. The address is 6500 Olde Knight Parkway from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Lemonade Twins hosting second annual Easter egg hunt. (Lemonade Twins)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.