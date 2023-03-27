Soda City Live: Diabetes Alert Day with Classes with Diabetes Intervention Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is National Diabetes Alert Day! It’s a one-day “Wakeup” call that focuses on the seriousness and importance of understanding the risks.

There is a free family program open to Lexington and Richland Counties through the Diabetes Intervention Program at the Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center with two class times.

One is on Mondays beginning April 17th and the other session, begins on Thursdays beginning April 20th, both at 6 p.m. in-person and online.

(see flyer for more)

