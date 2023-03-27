Soda City Live: Second annual community Spring Fest event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eau Claire Ministerial Alliance will be hosting its second annual Spring Fest events with the theme-” Families Over Everything”.

This event aims to give back to the community with giveaways, health screenings, free food, activities for the kids, and more.

The annual Spring Fest will take place on Saturday, April 1, at the Lake House located at 8301 Wilson Blvd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and it is free.

Eau Claire Ministerial Alliance hosting spring events (Eau Claire Ministerial Alliance)

