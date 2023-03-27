SC gas prices see slight uptick over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina saw a slight rebound, rising more than four cents over the past week.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State shows the average price per gallon rose 4.1 cents to $3.12 per gallon.

Gas prices in the state sit 16.1 cents higher than a month ago and stand 77.2 cents lower than one year ago.

GasBuddy’s price reports show the cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.75 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.04 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Charleston selling gas for $2.79 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

Nationally, the average price per gallon dropped 0.3 cents to $3.40. The national average is up 7.8 cents from a month ago and 83 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports from over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Diesel prices saw a dip in price this week with the national average falling 5.9 cents to $4.19 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “While Colorado’s refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”

