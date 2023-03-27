Over 300,000 gallons of water lost in Richland County after breach in system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 300,000 gallons of water have been lost after a Monday morning breach in Richland County Utilities (RCU) water system.

According to Richland County Utilities, there is no water service to Hopkins Middle School, Hopkins Elementary School, and Gadsden Elementary School, as well as the homes and businesses in the surrounding areas.

A spokesperson said RCU is investigating the cause of the breach in an effort to make the necessary repairs, anticipated to take as long as four to six hours.

A water boil was issued until further notice encouraging residents to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to using it.

Updated information can be monitored through Richland County’s Facebook page as well as the County’s website for updated information.

