Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Saturday's heavy winds led to a man losing his life outside his home. (Source: WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man died after a tree fell directly on him during a windstorm in West Virginia, officials said.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the man was outside his home, trying to secure items from blowing away when the tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

Next-door neighbor Michael Leach was not home when it happened, but he said he’s heartbroken for the victim’s wife and family.

“Come to find out, you lose your life doing something that’s just a basic job or task that you do once a week. I hate hearing that for him,” Leach said.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

