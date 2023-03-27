FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some flash flooding is still possible this morning!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today will remain as a First Alert Weather Day due to a lingering chance of later morning showers & storms.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for our Monday morning with storm chances lingering today

Isolated showers will switch to spotty storm potential, as temperatures warm into the day with highs just shy of 80.

Clouds linger with the chance for a couple showers on Tuesday for our southern viewing area.

Drier weather and sunshine finally returns Wednesday through Friday!

Highs dip to the 60s Wednesday, but get back to the 70s & 80s respectively for Thursday & Friday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day continues for this morning as a lesser round of showers & storms will push through the region this morning through the early afternoon.

Any additional rain accumulation could result in isolated flash flooding in more flood prone areas, so remain weather aware.

We should get a break in the rain and storms Monday afternoon with peeks of sunshine warming highs just shy of 80 degrees.

Mostly cloudy and calm conditions take over for Tuesday with highs around 70 degrees or just above.

High pressure finally builds over the region on Wednesday clearing up our skies, leading to sunny conditions and cooler highs in the mid-60s.

The calmer pattern continues Thursday and Friday with temperatures warming back up into the 70s to near 80 or so.

A cold front looks to head our way next weekend producing rain chances on Saturday so stay tuned!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Spotty storms and showers for the later morning hours, with hit or miss p.m. showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible for our southern viewing area. Cooler highs near 70.

Wednesday: A colder morning start in the 40sm with highs reaching the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Low 40s in the morning and low to mid 70s by the afternoon with bright & sunny skies.

Friday: Clouds mix with sunshine as highs increase to the low 80s.

