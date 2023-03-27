Dominion Energy donates books to school libraries and classrooms around South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy donates more than 200 copies of books to around 55 school libraries and classrooms across South Carolina.

The company says the donation is to help the promotion of diversity and increase awareness of the need for more disability-related literature featuring Black children.

One of the books that received recognition was “Austin the Great”, which was written by Cara Leigh Davis.

“As a member of the African American community, I take it personally that my community tends not to have the same access to disability-related resources and education,” Davis said.

The book tells the story of a Black boy with autism and how he reacts to things around him.

Dominion Energy was recognized by the Calhoun County Public School District board at its March 20 meeting for donating the book to schools in the state.

“I was excited to get copies of the book in our classrooms,” said Cinthia Byrd Wolfe, deputy superintendent of Calhoun County Public School District.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.