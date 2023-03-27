Did you feel the vibrations? 1.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS National Earthquake Information Center reported a 1.4 magnitude earthquake centered 13 km north-northeast of Winnsboro.

The earthquake happened Monday morning at 6: 33 a.m.

Because, OF COURSE… USGS confirms a magnitude 1.37 #earthquake centered 13 km north-northeast of Winnsboro, South Carolina, occurred at 6:33 this morning (3-27-23). pic.twitter.com/qMQf2QjSoz — SC Emergency Management Division (@SCEMD) March 27, 2023

