Did you feel the vibrations? 1.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Winnsboro

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS National Earthquake Information Center reported a 1.4 magnitude earthquake centered 13 km north-northeast of Winnsboro.

The earthquake happened Monday morning at 6: 33 a.m.

