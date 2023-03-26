SkyView
Troopers: Driver fatally hits tree in Orangeburg Co. crash

It happened at 3:41 a.m. on Bay Road. That is in the Rowesville area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Saturday morning crash that left one person dead.

It happened at 3:41 a.m. on Bay Road. That is in the Rowesville area.

A 2004 Lexus sedan was driving west on the road. The car drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side and then hit a tree, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the sedan was killed, Bolt said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

