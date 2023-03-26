SkyView
Suspect in Columbia apartment barricade and homicide dies

RCSD responding to crisis situation at apartment complex.
RCSD responding to crisis situation at apartment complex.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who barricaded himself at an apartment in the 700 block of Mallet Road after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend Sunday night has died.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the man died at the hospital overnight after investigators found him with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a domestic violence homicide that escalated to a stand-off after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment.

According to officials, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Mallet Road.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound outside one of the apartment buildings.

A male suspect who deputies believed was armed barricaded himself inside an apartment.

RCSD Crisis Negotiators and Special Response Team units were immediately called to the scene to de-escalate the situation.

A team of negotiators spoke with the suspect for around almost three hours attempting to resolve the situation.

In the process of attempting to de-escalate the situation, deputies heard what they believed to be a gunshot from inside the apartment and entered in.

The suspect was found with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body and taken to the hospital by EMS.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim had a romantic relationship.

“This is another sad example of how violent and deadly a domestic situation can be,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “This will impact two families, many friends, and a community deeply.”

RCSD responding to crisis situation at apartment complex.
RCSD responding to crisis situation at apartment complex.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)

