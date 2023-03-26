SkyView
RCSD responding to crisis situation at northeast Columbia apartment complex

RCSD responding to crisis situation at apartment complex.
RCSD responding to crisis situation at apartment complex.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to a high-priority crisis situation at an apartment complex in northeast Columbia.

The Sheriff, Special Response Team, and Crisis Negotiators are on the scene in the of 700 block Mallet Hill Road.

Deputies also say the Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Criminal Investigation Division are also on the scene.

Along with Columbia-Richland County Fire Department and EMS.

Deputies are advising residents to avoid the area. WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

