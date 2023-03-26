RCSD responding to crisis situation at northeast Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to a high-priority crisis situation at an apartment complex in northeast Columbia.

The Sheriff, Special Response Team, and Crisis Negotiators are on the scene in the of 700 block Mallet Hill Road.

URGENT: please avoid the area of the 700 block of Mallet Hill Road. RCSD is responding to a high priority crisis situation. Updates will be provided as they are available. — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) March 26, 2023

Deputies also say the Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Criminal Investigation Division are also on the scene.

Along with Columbia-Richland County Fire Department and EMS.

RCSD responding to crisis situation at apartment complex. (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies are advising residents to avoid the area. WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

