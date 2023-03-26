Orangeburg woman killed in Aiken County traffic accident

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-car accident that resulted in one death.

According to the Aiken County coroner, the victim was identified as Ashli Gantt, 23, from Orangeburg.

The accident happened Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. in the Wagener area on Wagener Trail Road near Shadow Lane Drive.

The single-car accident happened when a 2006 Nissan SUV ran off the right side of Wagener Trail Road, when the driver overcorrected then ran off the left side of the road.

The SUV then flipped in an embankment.

According to the Aiken County Coroner, Gantt was unrestrained at the time. She was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries caused by the accident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the accident, and are awaiting toxicology results.

