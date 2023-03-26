SkyView
One dead, two injured after early morning two-vehicle collision in Sumter County

One person is pronounced deceased after a two-vehicle collision in Sumter County.
One person is pronounced deceased after a two-vehicle collision in Sumter County.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a two-vehicle collision in Sumter County.

The collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. on March 26, on Highway US 378 near SC 527.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling north on SC 527, and a 2003 Chevrolet pickup was traveling east on US 378.

The Toyota Camry did not stop at the stop sign at SC 527 and was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet pickup.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were injured and taken to Prisma Health by EMS.

