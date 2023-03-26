Gamecocks face Maryland rematch in Elite 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is taking on Maryland in the Elite 8 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Monday, March 27.

Tipoff begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

No rest - time to get ready for another one tomorrow night!https://t.co/0kTlLYkBsv pic.twitter.com/q1NVPf6PMH — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 26, 2023

The last time the teams played against each other was Nov. 11 when the Gamecocks won, 81-56.

This season South Carolina is 8-0 against ranked teams including wins over four teams currently in the top 10.

South Carolina leads the way again this season at 9.0 blocks per game.

South Carolina has set several records this season, including their current 41-game win streak.

The Gamecocks have also set a new SEC record for blocked shots in a season (315), which is the second most in NCAA history.

