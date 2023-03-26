FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another round of strong storms possible tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another First Alert Weather Day for tonight into Monday morning as another round of potential heavy downpours and storms moves into the Midlands.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day Sunday for strong to severe storms during the late morning hours. Downpours, gusty winds and small hail are all possible.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Sunday night into early Monday morning as another round of heavy rain and storms moves into the region.

Rain totals are about 1-2″ for the next couple days.

Clouds linger with the chance for a couple showers on Tuesday.

Drier weather finally returns Wednesday through Friday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Most of the Midlands is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1PM this afternoon meaning conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop over the next few hours. Please be weather aware and have a way to get warnings when they are issued.

The Storm Prediction Center has hatched the majority of the Midlands in a slight risk or level 2 threat that a few storms could be on the strong to severe side with downpours, gusty winds up to 50-60 mph and small hail possible.

Sunday night into Monday morning another shortwave in the upper levels of the atmosphere will ride along a stationary front producing a round of heavy rain and even more storms.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day has been issued for early Monday morning as we could have 1-2 inches of rain making for a very wet commute as you head back to school and work after the weekend. We can have some gusty storms along with the downpours. The heaviest rain happens from around midnight to 6am Monday.

We should get a break in the rain and storms Monday afternoon with peeks of sunshine warming highs into the lower 80s.

As the stationary front finally starts to move out into the Atlantic clouds will linger over the region on Tuesday along with a couple isolated showers. Temperatures will also be on the cooler side with highs in the upper 60s.

High pressure finally builds over the region on Wednesday clearing up our skies leading to sunny conditions but still cool with highs in the middle 60s.

The calmer pattern continues Thursday and Friday with temperatures warming back up into the 70s to near 80.

A cold front looks to head our way next weekend producing rain chances for Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Scattered strong to severe storms during the late morning. Drier for the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Heavy rain showers for the early morning hours with more hit or miss showers throughout the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Cooler highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Chilly start for the morning in the mid 40s and highs reach the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday: Low 40s in the morning and low to mid 70s by the afternoon with bright sunny skies.

Friday: Increasing clouds and warmer with highs climbing into the lower 80s.

