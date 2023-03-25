SkyView
Sumter police searching for missing 11-year-old

Officers are asking for the public's help with finding missing 11-year-old Kiarrah Mickens in...
Officers are asking for the public's help with finding missing 11-year-old Kiarrah Mickens in Sumter.(Sumter Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Law enforcement says the missing child left home without her parent’s knowledge.

She was discovered missing around 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Kiarrah Mickens is described as 5′5 and around 120 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

The SPD asks that anyone with information on where Mickens can be found contact them at 803-436-2700.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

