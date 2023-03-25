Police searching for missing Sumter teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding missing 15-year-old Sariea Raychel-Inez Jones.

Investigators believe the teen left home around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

The teen is described as 5′7 and weighs around 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Sumter police ask that anyone with information on where Mickens can be found contact them at 803-436-2700.

