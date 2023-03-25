SkyView
Police: 2 dead, 9 missing in Penn chocolate factory blast

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. (WPVI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania Friday evening killed two people and left several others missing as investigators begin to determine a cause.

West Reading Borough Police Department Chief of Police Wayne Holben confirmed there were two fatalities, nine people missing and several others injured by the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading.

The explosion at 4:57 p.m. sent a plume of black smoke into the air and resulted in the destruction of a building at the facility and damage to a neighboring building. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Holben said during a press conference.

There was no further danger, but Holben directed residents to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Two people are dead and several others were injured after a candy factory exploded in Pennsylvania on Friday. (WFMZ)

Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler said eight people were taken to Reading Hospital Friday evening.

Two were admitted in fair condition and five were being treated and would be released, she said in an email to The Associated Press. She said one patient was transferred to another facility, but provided no other details.

Berks County fire crews remained on the scene Friday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
