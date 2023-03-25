Pedestrian killed after fatal hit-and-run in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on Elliott Highway in Sumter County.

The collision occurred around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, an unknown vehicle traveling south on the highway struck a pedestrian who was walking on the highway and left the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.