SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pedestrian killed after fatal hit-and-run in Sumter County

One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on Elliott Highway in Sumter County.
One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on Elliott Highway in Sumter County.(Storyblocks)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on Elliott Highway in Sumter County.

The collision occurred around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, an unknown vehicle traveling south on the highway struck a pedestrian who was walking on the highway and left the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly stealing medical equipment from Prisma Health.
Former Prisma Health employee arrested after being accused of stealing medical equipment
A Lexington School District 1 teacher is out of a job after a video of him went viral on TikTok
A Lexington School District 1 teacher is out of a job after a video of him went viral on TikTok
Male victim identified in shooting that left five dead, including three children.
Male victim identified in Sumter shooting that left five dead
More information on man who killed three kids and another adult at Sumter area home.
More information on man who killed his children and a decorated soldier at a Sumter home
Relatives tell WIS that 27-year-old Dekwan Lamont Murphy was the victim of a fatal shooting...
Young father murdered outside of Columbia townhome: “It doesn’t add up”

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Some residents in Kershaw County (KC) tell WIS they’re “appalled” and “disrespected” by the...
Councilman apologizes for ‘headphone incident’ in Kershaw County Council Meeting
Councilman apologizes for ‘headphone incident’ in Kershaw County Council Meeting
Councilman apologizes for ‘headphone incident’ in Kershaw County Council Meeting
Stephen Smith, right, shown here with his mother, Sandy, was killed in Hampton County on July...
‘It’s Stephen’s time:’ Attorney for family of Stephen Smith outlines next steps in fight for justice