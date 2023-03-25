Live Updates: South Carolina v. UCLA

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina faces UCLA in the sweet sixteen of the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament. The game takes place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The game starts at 2 p.m.

1st quarter

South Carolina won the tip-off to start off the game. The Gamecocks scored the first basket of the game with an Aliyah Boston bank shot. UCLA responded with a three-pointer by Emily Bessoir making it a 4-3 game.

Brea Beal responded with a three of her own. Like the case it has been all season, it was South Carolina’s defense that gave them the edge early by creating turnovers and the Gamecocks capitalizing off UCLA’s mistakes.

Pre-game

The Gamecocks face the Bruins in a rematch from their regular season game when South Carolina beat UCLA, 73-64 on Nov. 22, 2022.

Maryland downs Notre Dame, 76-59, in the Sweet 16. The Terrapins advance to the Elite Eight and will face the winner of UCLA/South Carolina Monday night.



Of note: USC and Maryland met in the second game of the regular season in College Park. #Gamecocks won by 25. — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) March 25, 2023

South Carolina is in the house for its rematch with UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen.



The Bruins and #Gamecocks tip in Greenville at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Fye3CE5F4S — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) March 25, 2023

Stick with WIS as we deliver live updates of the game.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.