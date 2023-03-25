SkyView
Live Updates: South Carolina v. UCLA

South Carolina faces UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen of the Women's NCAA basketball tournament.
South Carolina faces UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen of the Women's NCAA basketball tournament.(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina faces UCLA in the sweet sixteen of the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament. The game takes place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The game starts at 2 p.m.

1st quarter

South Carolina won the tip-off to start off the game. The Gamecocks scored the first basket of the game with an Aliyah Boston bank shot. UCLA responded with a three-pointer by Emily Bessoir making it a 4-3 game.

Brea Beal responded with a three of her own. Like the case it has been all season, it was South Carolina’s defense that gave them the edge early by creating turnovers and the Gamecocks capitalizing off UCLA’s mistakes.

Pre-game

The Gamecocks face the Bruins in a rematch from their regular season game when South Carolina beat UCLA, 73-64 on Nov. 22, 2022.

Stick with WIS as we deliver live updates of the game.

