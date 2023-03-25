A Lexington School District 1 teacher is out of a job after a video of him went viral on TikTok

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Trevor Anderson was a French teacher at Gilbert Middle School in Gilbert, South Carolina. In this video, he is heard spewing discriminatory remarks toward Christians.

Anderson was not on school property, but the video has raised concerns with parents and people in the community.

Anderson was fired shortly after the video made its rounds on social media but a spokesperson for the district is not saying whether the former teacher was fired as a direct response to the video, but some people we spoke with today say he should’ve been.

In this now-viral video, former Gilbert Middle School teacher Trevor Anderson appears to be outside of an unknown location with a bullhorn and yelling vulgar language while spewing offensive remarks about the Christian community.

“That does sound like hate speech,” said Teresa Leyton who lives in Gilbert.

He seems to be yelling “F***” at Christians and claiming that’s what he’s teaching his students in the classroom. It’s reported Anderson was standing outside of an abortion clinic in Greenville.

“Well, I know that religion is not supposed to be in the schools,” said Leyton.

“I mean there’s different ways to get your beliefs out there rather than being angry on TikTok because once it’s out there it’s out there,” said one woman who did not want to be identified.

“I mean it’s freedom of speech everybody got the right to say what they want to say if it bothers you just ignore them,” said one man.

The video is also being shared on Facebook with a call to action for parents to reach out to the principal asking for Anderson’s termination. District leaders sent a statement to parents saying quote “You may be hearing about a Gilbert Middle School employee in connection with a video that is circulating on social media. The video was sent to our Lexington One superintendent and me. The district’s Human Resources office was notified and is responding according to district procedures and board policy.”

It’s unclear when the original video was taken but it was posted to TikTok earlier this month and the district responded on Tuesday.

Following Anderson’s termination, the district sent this statement to parents... Our administrative team, in collaboration with district administrators, is working on a plan for the classes impacted by this change. Our goal is to maintain our high expectations for teaching and learning.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.