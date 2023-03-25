SkyView
Gamecocks face UCLA rematch in Sweet 16

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston directs teammates in the first half of a first-round...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston directs teammates in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Norfolk State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, No. 1 South Carolina will face off with UCLA in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Tipoff begins at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

This game will be a rematch from their regular season game when South Carolina beat UCLA, 73-64 on Nov. 22.

Fans are lined up in Greenville to show the Gamecocks support before the big game.

The Gamecocks hope to continue their dominant NCAA Tournament run alive and win another NCAA Champion.

The Gamecocks have cruised through the first rounds of the tournament, winning their last two games by a combined 63 points.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

