Gamecocks face UCLA rematch in Sweet 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, No. 1 South Carolina will face off with UCLA in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Tipoff begins at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

The field of 16 is set.

Time to lock in! pic.twitter.com/z0MhKhHA0p — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 21, 2023

This game will be a rematch from their regular season game when South Carolina beat UCLA, 73-64 on Nov. 22.

Fans are lined up in Greenville to show the Gamecocks support before the big game.

Showed up and showed out, per usual!



Thank you, 𝐅𝐀𝐌𝐒! 🤩 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/naSE9ZzvIB — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 25, 2023

The Gamecocks hope to continue their dominant NCAA Tournament run alive and win another NCAA Champion.

The Gamecocks have cruised through the first rounds of the tournament, winning their last two games by a combined 63 points.

