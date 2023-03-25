SkyView
Antisemitic incidents increase in South Carolina

Antisemitic incidents graphic
Antisemitic incidents graphic(Pexels/Ted Eytan via MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), antisemitism is on the rise in South Carolina.

On Thursday, March 23, the ADL released its 2022 audit of antisemitic incidents.

In South Carolina, a 193% increase in the number of antisemitic incidents year over year was reported.

The ADL website states, the biggest single source for the increase in antisemitic incidents in the year 2022 across the United States was the distribution of antisemitic flyers.

Last year in June, some antisemitic flyers were going around in the City of Forest Acres.

Investigators said, at least 20 bags of flyers had been collected and processed for fingerprints.

Antisemitic incidents by type
Antisemitic incidents by type(Anti-Defamation League)

In the US, antisemitic incidences rose 120% from 2021 to 2022. To read the ADL’s 2022 audit, click the link here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Forest Acres police investigating anti-Semitic flyers

Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

Rising antisemitism in South Carolina, groups report 67% increase in incidents

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

