SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

1 killed in Johns Island plane crash, crews working to get to 2nd “patient”

Multiple agencies responded to the crash which happened at 1 p.m. off Legareville Road in the...
Multiple agencies responded to the crash which happened at 1 p.m. off Legareville Road in the Abbapoola Creek(Sharon Wilkerson)
By Bryce Jacquot and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Johns Fire District confirmed that one person has died following a Saturday plane crash on Johns Island.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which happened at 1 p.m. off Legareville Road in the Abbapoola Creek.

Just before 2 p.m., St. Johns Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer said they are trying to access the downed aircraft. About an hour and a half later, the fire district said one person had died, and they are working to get to a second “patient.”

The fire district advised avoiding the area as first responders are on the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly stealing medical equipment from Prisma Health.
Former Prisma Health employee arrested after being accused of stealing medical equipment
A Lexington School District 1 teacher is out of a job after a video of him went viral on TikTok
A Lexington School District 1 teacher is out of a job after a video of him went viral on TikTok
Male victim identified in shooting that left five dead, including three children.
Male victim identified in Sumter shooting that left five dead
More information on man who killed three kids and another adult at Sumter area home.
More information on man who killed his children and a decorated soldier at a Sumter home
Relatives tell WIS that 27-year-old Dekwan Lamont Murphy was the victim of a fatal shooting...
Young father murdered outside of Columbia townhome: “It doesn’t add up”