1 killed in Johns Island plane crash, crews working to get to 2nd “patient”
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Johns Fire District confirmed that one person has died following a Saturday plane crash on Johns Island.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which happened at 1 p.m. off Legareville Road in the Abbapoola Creek.
Just before 2 p.m., St. Johns Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer said they are trying to access the downed aircraft. About an hour and a half later, the fire district said one person had died, and they are working to get to a second “patient.”
The fire district advised avoiding the area as first responders are on the scene.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
