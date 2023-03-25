1 killed in Johns Island plane crash, crews working to get to 2nd “patient”

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Johns Fire District confirmed that one person has died following a Saturday plane crash on Johns Island.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which happened at 1 p.m. off Legareville Road in the Abbapoola Creek.

Just before 2 p.m., St. Johns Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer said they are trying to access the downed aircraft. About an hour and a half later, the fire district said one person had died, and they are working to get to a second “patient.”

The fire district advised avoiding the area as first responders are on the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

STJFD and multiple agencies are responding to a reported plane crash in Abbapoola Creek off of Legareville Rd.



Please avoid the area, first responders are on scene. — St Johns Fire District (@STJFD) March 25, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.