Western Carolinas get rare view of Northern Lights

A very rare sight sight for the Carolinas Thursday night as the Norther Lights were spotted as far south as Asheville
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some lucky stargazers got the rare chance to see the Northern Lights in western North Carolina on Thursday night.

Multiple photographers shared pictures across social media of a pink aurora visible from the Blue Ridge Parkway on Thursday night. Southern Lights Photography shared pictures of the Northern Lights taken in Boone, N.C.

Rare appearance of the Northern Lights in Boone, NC on March 23, 2023.
Rare appearance of the Northern Lights in Boone, NC on March 23, 2023.(Southern Lights Photography)

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a severe geomagnetic storm caused a disturbance that made aurora borealis visible in areas further south than normal. During events like this, the aurora has been seen as far south as Alabama, according to NOAA.

Peter Forister Photography snapped pictures of purple aurora pillars seen from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia around 9 p.m.

Northern Lights seen in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia
Northern Lights seen in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia(Peter Forister Photography)

The geomagnetic storm that caused the visibility on Thursday night has since ended. A solar maximum is coming in July 2025, which means these events could become more common as it approaches.

